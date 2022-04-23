Día de San Jorge. Un reconocimiento al pueblo inglés y su legado para Canarias

Saint George's Day.

Recognizing the English community and it’s legacy in the Canary Islands.

Every April 23rd English people everywhere celebrate their most important holiday, St. George’s Day.

I would like to take advantage of this occasion to congratulate you all and enjoy a brief

appreciation of the history that has united our cultures for centuries, a history that still unites us to this day.

I would especially like to thank those who have chosen the Canary Islands to establish their

homes, thus forming a society that loves, respects and fights for it’s homeland.

St. George’s Day also coincides with World Book Day. We can take this opportunity to remember playwrights such as Shakespeare, and English authors who maintained links with the Canary Islands, links are often prevalent in their work.

For example “The British Connection To Lanzarote and The Canaries, 600 years of history” by Larry Yaskiel encourages British people to integrate themselves in the local culture, as well as day to day life in the Canary Islands.

Relations between England and the Canary Islands date back to the Middle Ages. We have a common past that has left a lasting impression on our shared history, language and our way of life.

Let us remember then, a piece of that history.

Britain and The Canary Islands, a history

It would be impossible to define our Canarian identity without keeping in mind one of the main factors that shaped our modern culture. The Spanish educational system has long tried to impose the importance of contact between the islands and the cultures of the Visigoths, Ostrogoths, Turdetans and Celts.

In reality, the cultural impact on the islands generated by contact with the British is of far greater importance.

The islands were populated in different waves, and evidence points towards the islands being settled by the Berbers. The most widely accepted theory is suggests that colonization was the result of great empires taking shape as they expanded. For nearly a thousand years, the aborigines adapted to the environment on the islands and thrived. They built hierarchical societies and respected the unique natural characteristics of their local environment. In many ways, making the origins of settled life on the islands of little importance.

Neither the conquest of the Canary Islands nor it’s subsequent colonization can be attributed solely to the kingdom of Castile.

Despite this, the archipelago became the first ultramarine colony of Castile.

Poverty marks the beginning of this colonial stage and living conditions were very harsh, especially on the eastern islands and our economy depended greatly on the interests of foreign powers.

These factors, along with an attitude of abandonment the Spanish kingdom maintained with the Canary Islands, meant that the conquest of the islands by The British Empire became a prime concern in London. British attempts to subjugate the archipelago would last centuries.

Neither Horatio Nelson or Sir Francis Drake, among many others, ever managed to conquer part of the Spanish Kingdom’s Atlantic colony. A kingdom which began to realize the importance of the archipelago thanks to it’s strategic location, almost perfect climate, natural beauty and the submission of a people they kept enslaved.

While we owe our greatest advances to León and Castillo we also must remember the British investment which created and later expanded the port of La Luz in Las Palmas. It would go on to become one of the main commercial ports of The British Empire.

The total abandonment and disinterest of the Spanish Monarchy is in stark contrast with the interest in the islands shown by The British Empire.

During the total decline of Imperial Spain and the swift rise of The British Empire, The Canary Islands would become instrumental in connecting British colonies in America, Africa and Asia with Europe and Great Britain itself.

The Age of Enlightenment was already a reality in England, the Industrial Revolution was in full swing and British naval power gave the Canary Islands the most prosperous years since the massacre and virtual extermination of the native aborigines.

An increase in trade driven by low taxation and coupled with investments from a Great Britain at the height of it’s imperial era, along with the status of Free Ports, meant much of the poverty the Canarian community might suffer could be mitigated.

There is a saying attributed to Javier Sánchez Simón-

“Christopher Columbus passed through the port, León y Castillo built the dock and the English were the ones who took advantage of it.”

The British soon became a part of the Canarian community and the number of British people that were settling on the islands increased.

They showed their love in belonging to a unique archipelago that allows almost utopian living conditions. British investment was not only focused on promoting trade, but it also made the modernization of our cities a real possibility.

The British cultural legacy decisively shapes the Canarian people. This legacy manifests itself in the creation of some of our unique Canarian words, (Naife, Cambuyonero Papa Chineguas etc.) our very culture and even in sport- after all, it was British sailors who popularized football in the Canary Islands at the end of the 19th Century.

But our dependence on foreign countries became a determining factor again during the First World War. The sudden drop in international trade added to the “Germanophilia” shown by the Spanish kingdom, provoking a new crisis. One we are yet to shake off, even to this day.

A year before the crash of 1929, which was devastating for the Canary Islands, Primo de Rivera visited Gran Canaria and strongly protested the number of British flags that were waving in the city. It is believed that it was Antonio Cuyás who replied “without British investments, the Canary Islands would be pens for goats”.

War and the dictatorship were both devastating for the Canary Islands. Due to not just the number of deaths but also the elimination of commercial advantages, such as Free Ports, that had made the Canary Islands such a prosperous trade center.

After the infamous dictatorship, the British once again showed their love for the Canary Islands. This time by making the archipelago one of its post popular tourist destinations.

The Myth of Saint George

Like all the great stories that have been preserved and retold for thousands of years, the story of St. George hides a message in it’s symbology, one which can be applied to what has taken place in the Canary Islands.

The story tells us of a hungry dragon attacking a village and eating some of its inhabitants. To avoid further attacks, the villagers agree to give the dragon two lambs a day in exchange for the safety of the people who feed him.

The dragon accepted.

However the villagers soon realized that the high cost of feeding the dragon meant a lack of food for themselves. So they decided to give the dragon one lamb a day along with a person chosen, according to some, at random. However it transpired, a princess was chosen as tribute to the dragon.

Upon entering the dragon’s lair the princess finds that Saint George, in order to protect her, had plunged his sword deep into the dragon’s hide. The blood that flowed from the dragon as it died turned into rose bushes where it hit the floor. Saint George took one of the roses and handed it to the princess. The king, drunk with joy, awarded him a fortune for his deed.

St. George decided to distribute this wealth among the people who no longer had enemies from which to defend themselves against, but citizens sharing the same idea of progress.

In the Canary Islands, something similar has occurred, there are no dragons here, but there are Dragos (a type of indigenous tree) that bleed and it's time to swap their blood for roses.

To be a “Canarianist” is to respect, study and progress towards a sustainable society where the priority is environmental conservation. This can only be achieved through the adaptation of the national educational model to the specific needs of The Canary Islands, in respect to other parts of the Spanish Kingdom.

Home Island Project

At Nueva Canarias we’d like to put the Isla Hogar project at the disposition of our friends and neighbors of English origin, because this is also their land now and their home.

History has taught us that in order to project a Canarianist future, listening to and welcoming the English community has always been good for everyone involved.

Because the English people who have made the Canary Islands their home are, without a doubt, Canarianists at heart.

“My house is your house, my house is your house, my island is your island, my island is your island.”

By Arminda Barreto Piñel. Member of Nueva Canarias in Tías, Lanzarote.

Teacher specializing in English Foreign Language.

Día de San Jorge.

Un reconocimiento al pueblo inglés y su legado para Canarias.

El 23 de abril, el pueblo inglés celebra su festividad más importante, el día de San Jorge. Aprovechando esta ocasión me gustaría felicitarles y tener un pequeño reconocimiento a la historia que nos ha unido por siglos, y que aún hoy nos une. Especialmente quisiera agradecer a aquellos que han elegido Canarias para establecer su hogar conformando así una sociedad que ama, respeta y lucha por la que también es su tierra. Esta fecha, además, coincide con el día del libro. Así, podemos recordar a Shakespeare, y a otros autores ingleses que mantuvieron vínculos con Canarias quedando patentes en sus obras. Por ejemplo, Larry Yaskiel en su libro “La conexión británica con Lanzarote y Canarias. 600 años de historia” anima a los británicos a integrase en la vida y la cultura de Canarias.

Las relaciones entre Inglaterra y Canarias se remontan a la Edad Media, tenemos un pasado en común que ha quedado marcado en nuestra historia, nuestra lengua, nuestra cultura y nuestra forma de vida. Recordemos, pues, un pedazo de esa historia.

Un pedazo de historia.

Resultaría imposible, definir nuestra identidad canaria, sin tener presente uno de los factores principales que conformaron nuestra actual cultura. Por mucho que lo hayan intentado imponer desde el sistema educativo, nuestra relación y el impacto que del contacto con el pueblo inglés se ha generado, es mucho más importante para Canarias que los Visigodos, Ostrogodos, Turdetanos, los Celtas, etc.

Las islas fueron pobladas en diferentes oleadas. Así, que todo indica que fuimos poblados por bereberes. La teoría más aceptada es la que confirma que la colonización fue fruto de la expansión de los grandes imperios que se estaban formando. Aunque, realmente, la procedencia, poco importa pues durante cerca de mil años, los aborígenes, se adaptaron al medio y medraron, llegando a construir sociedades jerarquizadas, obedeciendo a las características de su entorno.

Ni La Conquista de Canarias ni su posterior colonización se puede atribuir únicamente al reino de Castilla. Pese a ello el archipiélago canario se convirtió en la primera colonia ultramarina de Castilla. La miseria marca el inicio de esta etapa colonial. Las condiciones de vida eran muy duras, principalmente en las islas orientales. Nuestra economía dependía de los intereses de gobiernos extranjeros. Todo ello, sumado al abandono que el reino español mantenía con canarias, hicieron que los intentos de Conquista de las islas por parte de los británicos, fueran un objetivo que duró siglos. Pero ni Nelson, ni Drak, ni muchos otros, lograron conquistar parte de una colonia del reino español, quienes comenzaron a darse cuenta de la importancia del archipiélago gracias a su geolocalización estratégica, su clima casi perfecto, su belleza y la sumisión de un pueblo que mantenían esclavizados.

Pero el impulso mayor se lo debemos a León y Castillo y a la financiación de los británicos que fueron creando y ampliando el muelle de La Luz y de Las Palmas, que se convertirá en uno de los principales puntos comerciales del Imperio Británico.

El abandono total y el desinterés de los reyes españoles contrasta con el interés del Imperio Británico por las islas. En el momento del declive total de la España Imperial y el auge del Imperio Británico, gracias a canarias este conectaba sus colonias de América, de África y de Asia con Europa. La Ilustración ya era una realidad en Inglaterra. La Revolución Industrial estaba en pleno desarrollo, Los Increíbles Almirantes y el poderío naval británico, dieron a Canarias los años más prósperos desde que masacraron y exterminaron a los aborígenes nativos. El aumento comercial impulsado por una fiscalidad baja, unidos a las inversiones de los británicos que estaban en la cúspide del imperialismo y el estatus de Puertos Francos, mitigó la miseria del pueblo canario. Hay una frase que se le atribuye a Javier Sánchez Simón diciendo: “Cristóbal Colón paso por el puerto, León y Castillo construyó el muelle y los ingleses fueron quienes lo aprovecharon”.

Los británicos no tardaron en formar parte del pueblo canario y el número de británicos que se fueron instalando en las islas fue en aumento, demostrando su amor por pertenecer a un archipiélago único que permite unas condiciones de vida casi utópicas. Las inversiones británicas no solo se centraron en fomentar el comercio, sino que hicieron posible una modernización de las ciudades. El legado cultural británico que conforma de forma decisiva el pueblo canario, lo podemos ver en la creación de palabras (Naife, Cambuyonero Papa Chineguas etc.), la cultura e incluso en el deporte, siendo los marineros británicos quienes popularizaron el Fútbol en Canarias a finales del s. XIX.

Pero nuestra dependencia del exterior volvió a ser determinante cuando se inició la I Guerra Mundial. La súbita bajada del comercio internacional sumado a la germanofilia del reino español, provocaron una nueva crisis de la que no hemos vuelto a salir.

Un año antes del crack del 29, que fue demoledor para canarias, Primo de Rivera visitó Gran Canaria y protestó enérgicamente por la cantidad de banderas de Gran Bretaña que ondeaban en la ciudad, se cree que fue Antonio Cuyás quien le respondió “sin las inversiones británicas, canarias serían corrales para cabras”.

La Guerra y la dictadura fueron devastadoras para canarias, tanto por el número de bajas como por la eliminación de las ventajas comerciales (Los Puertos Francos) que hacían de canarias un centro de comercio próspero.

Tras la infame dictadura, los británicos volvieron a demostrar su amor por Canarias siendo uno de sus destinos turísticos principales.

El mito de San Jorge.

Como todas las grandes historias que hemos conservado y transmitido durante miles de años como la de San Jorge, esconden un mensaje en su simbología, que bien se puede aplicar a lo que ha ocurrido en Canarias.

Cuenta la historia que un dragón hambriento, atacaba un poblado y se comía a alguno de sus habitantes. Para evitar los ataques acordaron entregarle dos corderos diarios a cambio de la vida de las dos personas que lo alimentaban. El dragón aceptó, pero pronto se dieron cuenta que el coste de alimentar al dragón les provocaba la falta de alimentos para ellos, así que decidieron entregar un cordero y una persona elegida al azar (según algunos, o impuesto según otros). Fuera por el motivo que fuese, la princesa fue la elegida para entregársela al dragón. Una vez que entró en la cueva se encontró que San Jorge, para protegerla, clavó su espada en la dura piel del dragón y la sangre que empezó a brotar se convirtió en rosales. San Jorge cogió una de las rosas y se la entregó a la princesa. El rey ebrio de alegría le otorgó una fortuna por su hazaña y San Jorge decidió repartirla entre el pueblo que ya no tenía enemigos contra los que defenderse, sino ciudadanos compartiendo la misma idea de progreso.

En Canarias, se ha producido algo similar, aquí no hay dragones, pero hay dragos que sangran y es el momento de cambiar su sangre por rosas. Ser canarista es respetar, estudiar y progresar hacia una sociedad sostenible donde la prioridad es la conservación del medio y eso solo se puede lograr desde la adaptación del modelo educativo a las necesidades tan antagónicas respecto a otras partes del reino español.

Proyecto Isla Hogar.

Desde Nueva Canarias queremos poner al servicio de nuestros vecinos y amigos de origen inglés nuestro proyecto Isla Hogar, porque esta también es su tierra, porque este también es su hogar, porque para proyectar un futuro canarista, la historia nos ha enseñado que escuchar y acoger al pueblo inglés siempre ha sido bueno para todos. Porque los ingleses que han hecho de Canarias su hogar son, sin duda canaristas de corazón.

“Mi casa es tu casa, mi casa es tu casa, mi isla es tu isla, mi isla es tu isla”.

Por Arminda Barreto Piñel. Miembro de Nueva Canarias en el municipio de Tías (Lanzarote).

Maestra especialista en Lengua Extranjera.