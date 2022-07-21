The future of the fashion business, analysed in Gran Canaria during the Sustainability, Entrepreneurship and Circular Economy Symposiums

The Regional Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Craftsmanship of the Council of Gran Canaria promotes an educational programme about sustainability, entrepreneurship and circular economy through Gran Canaria Moda Cálida. This meeting, which will kick-start on July 18 at the Casa Condal de San Fernando, is designed by the Spanish Fashion Creators Association (ACME), an association that joins the insular corporation once again to develop an educational initiative for fashion professionals and future professionals of the island.

Designers and experts in circular economy will help the attendants to deepen in the key points in regards to the future of the fashion business. Regulatory framework, action agendas, collaborative strategies, cases of success or funding measures for the development of circular fashion projects will be some of the topics that will be discussed during the two sessions.

The Regional Minister of Industry, Commerce and Craftsmanship of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, Minerva Alonso, will be in charge of the kick-starting of a programme that is bound to bring first-rate professionals of the field during July 18 and 19 to the Maspalomas Summer University, in the south of Gran Canaria.

The designer Moisés Nieto and the designer and researcher Isabel Berz will be the main rapporteurs in the first session. Nieto, the creator from Jaén, who is one of our country’s sustainable fashion designer of reference, will be speaking about his trajectory to the attendants, within which stands out his original upcycing projects, the usage of fabric made of recycled materials, and his work for the recovery and transformation of the traditional craftmanship.

On the other hand, Isabel Berz, a fashion designer and researcher, will show the keys for understanding the innovation and growth business opportunities by means of the offshore collaboration telling the attendants about different initiatives of the European Union in which they can take part in.

The second session will start off with the participation of Albert Guerrero, Quality and Sustainability Director of Lola Casademunt. His work at sustainability strategies as a manager of this well-known Catalonian brand will help as a practical example to take the attendants through the new regulatory framework through which, from now onwards, the European fashion industry and their businesses will be moving, regardless of their size.

The session will continue with the participation of the specialist in digital content and circular economy, María Giraldo. Servitization, awareness, upcycling or re-sewing will be concepts key to her speech, in which she’ll speak about the magnificent business opportunities that emerge for the fashion industry within this new context.

The educational sessions will come to an end on July 19 with a panel discussion moderated by the ACME Executive Director, Pepa Bueno, and will count with the participation of the Gran Canaria Moda Cálida Director, Araceli Díaz Santana; and of the designers Jorge Toledo de Chela Cló, Elena Morales and Aurelia Gil—references of innovation, sustainability and craftsmanship projects in the island.