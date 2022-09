Las pandemias olvidadas

This year, @GlobalFund is calling on the world to mobilize $18 billion to save 20 million more lives from HIV, TB and malaria. We need your help!



Can we count on you?



Add your name to the #FightForWhatCounts petition and tell the world “Count me in!” https://t.co/Ew44Qknjcl pic.twitter.com/N7bJOMBftf