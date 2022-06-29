The Office for the Transfer of Research Results (OTRI) presents its services to the research institutes and groups of the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

The team that makes up the Office for the Transfer of Research Results (OTRI) of the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (ULPGC), which depends on the Office of the Vice President for Research and Transfer led by Professor Marisol Izquierdo, has launched on June 21 an initiative that will take them to visit all the institutes and research groups of the ULPGC.

The objective of this initiative is twofold, insofar as it consists of informing the research staff of the ULPGC about the services and instruments offered by the OTRI to facilitate the processes of innovation and knowledge transfer to the public and private sectors, as well as as well as knowing, by the staff of the OTRI, the research that is carried out in the different institutes and research groups of the ULPGC with a greater level of detail.

The first stop of this set of visits was made at the University Institute of Cybernetic Sciences and Technology (IUCTC), located on the Tafira Campus of the ULPGC. During this visit, a dialogue was established between the IUCTC researchers and the OTRI team, identifying a set of research results from which they will work together to ensure that they are transferred to society through different modalities.

These visits to the research groups and institutes of the ULPGC by the OTRI will continue in the coming weeks, although all the information about the services offered by the OTRI of the ULPGC to the university community and companies, as well as the catalog of technological offer of the ULPGC, are available on the web https://otri.ulpgc.es/