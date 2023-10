España lidera la caída de precios de la luz en Europa mientras en Holanda suben casi un 1.000%

⚡#Electricity prices rose in 22 EU countries in first half of 2023



Largest increases:

🇳🇱The Netherlands (+953% compared with first half of 2022)

🇱🇹Lithuania (+88%)

🇷🇴Romania (+77%)



Largest decreases:

🇪🇸Spain (-41%)

🇩🇰Denmark (-16%)

🇵🇹Portugal (-6%)



👉https://t.co/MFF2S3DYz5 pic.twitter.com/72EXaHTobi