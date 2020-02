Costa Rica cuenta con una prueba de laboratorio para detectar el coronavirus

Asian people wearing protective masks walk in an unusually uncrowded central Galleria Vittorio Emanuele, in Milan, northern Italy, 24 February 2020. Italian authorities announced on 24 February 2020 that the number of infected people with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in the country has raised to over 160, with at least four fatalities. Precautionary measures and ordinances to tackle the spreading of the deadly virus included the closure of schools, gyms, museums and cinemas in the affected areas in northern Italy. (Cine, Italia) EFE/EPA/MICHELA NANA EFE