The Spanish Government promotes the digital transformation of Justice

Yesterday, the Council of Ministers approved, and will send to the General Courts, the Draft Law on Digital Efficiency Measures of the Public Service of Justice, which establishes a cutting-edge framework to facilitate its digital transformation. The norm regulates the digital services accessible to the citizen, reinforces legal certainty in the digital sphere and guides the justice systems towards the rational use of data.

The Minister of Justice, Pilar Llop, has framed the project in the Justice 2030 Plan and, together with the two laws on procedural and organizational efficiency that are already in the parliamentary process, has considered it “a crucial, fundamental step to build the strong and solid foundations for the building of the justice of the future, a kind of justice 5.0”.

Thanks to the measures contained in the future standard, the accessibility of citizens to the public service of justice, the efficiency of the work of all professionals and the optimization of resources will be improved.

On the one hand, the holding of telematic trials and hearings will be encouraged. During the pandemic, more than a million have already been held, with an estimated saving of more than 19 million euros in travel and 9,000 tons of CO2, “the equivalent of 1,382 trips around the world”, the minister detailed.

There will also be a Justice Folder, which will be similar to and connected to the Citizen Folder, to facilitate secure digital identification so that anyone can carry out procedures from their computer or mobile phone. To eliminate generational, territorial or economic gaps, this service will be accessible from any municipality in Spain through the municipal judicial offices.

The third axis will be the interoperability of all systems and their automation, as well as data processing. Llop gave as an example the achievement, already achieved after many pending years, that the seven different procedural management systems that exist in the territory are completely interoperable with the Supreme Court. Regarding automation, the minister has referred to the eviction trials as an example: the notification that has to be made to social services will be done automatically “so that there is no room for forgetfulness and the most vulnerable people are protected.” vulnerable“.

Pilar Llop thanked the contributions of all the professional groups involved and the public-private collaboration with innovation and artificial intelligence companies to be able to carry out this important technological challenge.

The minister has also emphasized that the bill takes into account legal certainty, the ethical and human rights framework, the improvement of cybersecurity and respect for the content of the Charter of Digital Rights approved last year.