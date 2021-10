Las coladas frenan su avance pero el volcán sigue sin permitir que algunos alumnos vayan a clase o la liberación de los perros atrapados

#Copernicus for #LaPalmaEruption



The ongoing eruption 🌋 is the most important since 1585!@CopernicusEMS is delivering ~1 updated maps per day



It has published today its 25th monitoring product🎯



⬇️#dataviz showing the status of the lava flow as of 17 October 18:56 UTC pic.twitter.com/RcxpdjfatI