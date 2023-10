Miles de personas salen a la calle en Donostia en defensa de los derechos de Palestina

HUGE demonstration in San Sebastian (Donostia) to #FreePalestine!



This doesn't show the start or the end. There's only about 200,000 people in the city, maybe a quarter of them are here! #Gaza_Genocide #PalestinaAskatu #PalestinaLibre #EndApartheid #Gaza #CeasefireNOW pic.twitter.com/52eKK5QwmC