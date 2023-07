Cuando la 'solución tecnocrática' desemboca en un Gobierno de la extrema derecha: el caso de Mario Draghi

New aggregated estimates after adding the results from yesterday’s @banda_ie poll:



SF: 32% [30.5–34]

FF: 20% [18.5–22]

FG: 20% [18–21.5]

Oth/Ind: 12.5% [11–14]

SD: 4% [3–5]

GP: 4% [3–4.5]

LAB: 3.5% [2.5–4]

SPBP: 2.5% [2–3]

AÚ: 1.5% [1–2]