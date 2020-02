Funcionarios nipones a bordo del crucero no fueron testados por coronavirus

A bus carrying passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship leaves the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, 19 February 2020. Passengers of the cruise ship started to disembark after a two-week-long quarantine period following the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. A total of 542 passengers and crew were tested positive for Covid-19. The disease caused by the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has been officially named COVID-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO). The outbreak, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has so far killed more than 2,000 people with over 75,000 infected worldwide, mostly in China. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/TORU HANAI EFE