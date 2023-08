Varias ciudades sirias vuelven a tomar las calles ante el deterioro económico: “Asad, vete, queremos vivir”

🇸🇾 💵 🔥: Angry protests in southern #Syria over dire economy escalate on fourth day.



In Druze-majority Sweida province, protesters raided and closed off several offices of the ruling Baath party led by President Bashar Assad.



