Corregir los errores de Clinton y no ponerse enfermo, las dos razones del éxito de Biden

WATCH: Biden pushes back on cognitive test question: ‘Why the hell would I take a test?'



“C’mon man. That’s like saying, ‘You — before you got on this program you took a test where you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think? Huh? Are you a junkie?’” https://t.co/zMBd4PkQg9 pic.twitter.com/Vcdsso4zxU