El G7 alerta de que la variante ómicron es "altamente contagiosa" y requiere "medidas urgentes"

In response to the emergence of the #OmicronVariant, including UK cases, the JCVI has today advised:

🔵 Booster doses of the #COVID19 vaccine should be offered to all adults over the age of 18

🔵 12-15 year olds should be offered a second vaccine dose