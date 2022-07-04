200 attendees at the sessions of the Strategic Plan for Governance and Innovation of the Island Council of de Gran Canaria

With an investment of 33 million euros to develop 112 projects over three years, the Island Council of Gran Canaria executes its Strategic Plan for Governance and Public Innovation (PEGIP), the “road map” of the island corporation to modernize its governance processes , transform its internal functioning and promote administrative innovation “with the aim of becoming a benchmark of closeness and service to citizens, in order to improve their quality of life and promote the sustainable development of the Island”, in the words of the president island, Antonio Morales.

Morales explained that the PEGIP has been running for a year and has been organized into four axes: open government, smart governance aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals, simple and fast public services, and human, organizational and technological capital as assets. essential. “As a whole, it includes projects of various kinds and nature, but aligned and consistent with a governance model that aspires to be open, committed to developing a system of institutional integrity with high quality standards and that must urgently move towards simplification administrative and inclusive digitization”, highlighted the president of the Island Council of Gran Canaria.

Throughout these two days of development of the conference, and by the hand of experts of recognized prestige in the science of the Administration, the situation of the Strategic Plan of Governance and Public Innovation of the Insular Corporation and the advances that the Institution has experienced a year after its start-up, as well as the challenges that public administrations face and how to address them in order to tune in with the new problems of citizens and offer better services.

On Wednesday, June 29, the opening ceremony was held with the participation of the president of the Island Council of Gran Canaria, Antonio Morales, the Minister of the Government of the Presidency, Teodoro Sosa Monzón, and the Minister of Public Administration and New Technologies, Margarita González Cubas. Subsequently, the opening communication was made, by the island coordinator of the Government Area of ​​the Presidency, Modernization and Administrative Innovation of the Island Council, Alejandro Parres García, “PEGIP as a lever for the transformation of the Island Council of Gran Canaria”.

This was followed by the intervention of the Doctor of Law from the UPV/EHU and accredited University Professor (ANECA and AQU), Rafael Jiménez Asensio, “The eternal dilemma: continuity versus transformation. Governance, Open Government and Public Innovation as challenges for the public sector”.

PEGIP Axis 1: “Open and innovative, moderate Government”

Next, the PEGIP Axis 1 projects were presented: “Open and innovative government, moderated” by Vicente Redondo Guarás (Insular Director of Transparency) and Jorge Pérez Artiles (Insular Director of Participation), with a discussion table on PEGIP projects in this axis, with the exhibition “Promotion of participatory processes. Platform ”participa.grancanaria.com“ by Jorge Pérez Artiles (Insular Director of Participation).

Lucas Ferrera Hernández, Senior Computer Technician of the Island Council of Gran Canaria, presented the update/redesign of the corporate web portal“, while the ”Intelligent Platform for the management and massive analysis of economic and social data (DATAGRAN)“ was presented by Miguel García Brosa, managing director of the Society for the Development of Telecommunications of Gran Canaria.

Subsequently, the Professor of Strategy and Public Management (ESADE, Barcelona), Tamyko Ysa Figueras, intervened in the Smart Governance forum aligned with the 2030 Agenda, with the paper “Rethinking the Administration in the face of old problems and new challenges”.

PEGIP Axis 2: Smart Governance

The PEGIP Axis 2 projects were then presented: Smart Governance, moderated by Cosme García Falcón (Managing Director of the SPEGC), with a discussion table on the PEGIP projects in this axis. Four were the presentations of this Axis: “Agenda 2030. Articulation of the Roadmap of the Island Council of Gran Canaria” by Jorge Pérez Artiles, insular director of Participation; “Promotion of the Smart Gran Canaria Initiative” by Cosme García himself and Miguel García Brosa, managing director of SODETEGC); “Alertagran Project” with Federico Grillo Delgado (Head of the Emergency Section in the Environmental Technical Service of the Island Council of Gran Canaria) and Gonzalo Gutiérrez González (Technician in the Environmental Technical Service).

The presentation of the activities of Axis 2 was completed with the “Aquagran Project” by Carmelo Santana (manager of the Gran Canaria Island Water Council) and Fernando Fernández Pinazo (engineer in charge of the Purification and Distribution Service of the Island Water Council of Gran Canaria).

Yesterday, Thursday the 30th, began with Matilde Castellanos Garijo, Law graduate, Master's Degree in Public Management, Public Finance and Taxation from the Uned/Institute of Fiscal Studies and in Public Auditing from the UCLM, with the presentation “Rethinking the internal control: data, automation and intelligence”.

PEGIP Axis 3: “Simple and fast public services”

Subsequently, the projects of Axis 3 of the PEGIP are presented: “Simple and fast public services”, moderated by Alejandro Parres García (Insular Coordinator of the Government Area of ​​the Presidency, Modernization and Administrative Innovation of the Island Council of Gran Canaria), followed by the table of debate with several of the PEGIP projects: “Simplification and implementation of electronic Administration services: less is more” by Hermelinda López Bonilla (higher technical AE in Island Council of Gran Canaria).

This axis was completed by the presentations “Electronic Document Management Policy and Electronic Archive” by Juan Francisco Tacoronte López (director of the General Archive of the Island Council of Gran Canaria) and “Improvement of the citizen's experience when interacting with the Island Council: CHATBOT Arminda” with Sonsoles Miguel Rocío (graduate in Business Administration and Management, Master in Banking and Finance, who leads this project within the Island Council).

This was followed by a talk by Carles Ramió Matas (Professor of Political Science and Administration at the Universitat Pompeu Fabra Barcelona), “The challenges of the Administration for 2030: necessary transformations in personnel management, organizational model and technology”.

PEGIP Axis 4: “Human, organizational and technological capital as intangible assets”

Next, the presentation of projects from Axis 4 of the PEGIP was made: “Human, organizational and technological capital as intangible assets”, moderated by Sarah Cristina Culebras López (senior technicians of General Administration in the Human Resources Management Service of the Island Council of Gran Canaria).

“ICT Project Management: Case Study XP0006/2019 Service for the Development and Continuity Management of Various Platforms” by Alejandro Reyes Falcón (Head of the Development and Management Section of Electronic Administration at Island Council of Gran Canaria) and “New regulation of the management procedure for temporary staff reserve lists” in a speech by Margot Henríquez García. Head of Section of Admission and Hiring.

Equal Tenders won the brainstorming of innovative ideas, to improve public tenders

Finally, these days culminate with a brainstorm of innovative ideas from public entities, companies and partners in the sector, with a PechaKucha format, where the two most voted will be recognized by the Island Council of Gran Canaria and will be incorporated into PEGIP.

Proposals were presented from the Fundación Emprende Canarias, Telefónica, Accenture, Deloitte, Inerza or Lycos, among other entities. The winning project or idea -ex aequo with two others- was the “Anonymized feedback system between companies and public procurement departments for tenders”, which will allow contracting departments and supplier companies to communicate with each other in a protected, anonymized environment. and that it complies with contract law, this being the proposal of the Equal Tenders startup, incubated by Impulsa Ventures and presented by the Fundación Emprende Canarias.