España recibe el último visto bueno de sus socios europeos para los primeros 69.500 millones de los fondos de recuperación

The Spanish #RecoveryPlan🇪🇸 has just been approved by the #ECOFIN @EUCouncil.



This paves the way for the implementation of #NextGenerationEU🇪🇺 investments and reforms for a strong, green, digital, inclusive & fair recovery in Europe. https://t.co/KHhVmubOAr pic.twitter.com/eQMoiOHN3M