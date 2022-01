Borrell, sobre la crisis con Rusia por Ucrania: “Una invasión a gran escala sería muy costosa”

‼️ #Normandy format meeting: Political advisors from France 🇫🇷, Germany 🇩🇪, Russia 🇷🇺 and Ukraine 🇺🇦 reaffirm #MinskAgreements and support unconditional observance of #ceasefire in eastern Ukraine.



Next meeting in two weeks in Berlin.



➡️ Full statement: https://t.co/aHiYyhg5JV