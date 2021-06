Lluvia de críticas a la ley que prohíbe hablar de homosexualidad en colegios en Hungría: "Debería ser ilegal en un país de la UE"

🏳️‍🌈🇭🇺@EU_Commission says "member states should find the right balance when protecting children", when asked about Hungary's anti-LGBTI propaganda law.



🇪🇺😡@Europarl_EN has to sue the Commission. They fail to act as guardian of the treaties. They are failing their citizens. pic.twitter.com/XC2Jd3GuBm