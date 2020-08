Nitrato de amonio: qué es, cómo explosiona y qué otros desastres ha provocado antes de Beirut

The Beirut blast was 92 times worse than the one in West, Texas AND IN A MORE POPULATED AREA.



Beirut, Lebanon, 2020

2750 tons of Ammonium Nitrate explode

Population 361000

???



West, Texas, 2013

30 tons of Ammonium Nitrate explode

Population 2807

15 die👇pic.twitter.com/s4XDoDnn8U