El Ayuntamiento de Barcelona contrata a un abogado ruso vinculado a un “grupo terrorista global”

The Russian Imperial Movement’s Stanislav Shevchuk toured Washington, DC with American white nationalist Matthew Heimbach - @cjcmichel 's 2017 article.



I'd add that (a dwindling number of) social media associated with Shevchuk suggest that he practices law in Barcelona, Spain. https://t.co/O6EB6PAdrJ pic.twitter.com/xmJqKj0b72