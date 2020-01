Puigdemont reta a Dolors Montserrat a un debate sobre Catalunya en el Parlamento Europeo

Correo de Puigdemont a Montserrat

Dear Mrs Montserrat,



I've seen with surprise your comments in the press saying that I don't want to debate with you.



However, as my will to debate with you and with all colleagues from the Parliament is absolute, I would like to propose you to make the necessary arrangements for a full debate on Catalonia and the situation in Spain to take place in the plenary of the European Parliament.



According to Rule 162, a political group can ask for a topical debate in plenary. Taking into account that you are a leading figure of Partido Popular, I think it would be really welcome if you proposed this idea to the leadership of the EPP.



Another option would be Rule 164 on "Debates on cases of breaches of human rights, democracy and the rule of law". As both of us believe, there is a rule of law problem in Spain (for different reasons, of course), this would probably be the best solution.



In any case, with the EPP on board, a full debate on Catalonia and Spain will be possible, and will not be blocked like happened in the past.



I hope that you'll honour your stated will to debate by accepting this proposal.





Please don't hesitate to contact me or someone from my team in order to work on this idea.



Kind regards,

MEP Carles Puigdemont i Casamajó