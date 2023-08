Las economías de la OCDE frenaron el crecimiento en el segundo trimestre

#OECD #GDP growth slows slightly in Q2 2023.

GDP contracted most notably in 🇵🇱Poland (-3.7%), followed by 🇸🇪Sweden (-1.5%) and 🇨🇴Colombia (-1.0%), while 🇮🇪Ireland recorded the strongest #GDP growth (3.3%).



Check out the latest news release 👉https://t.co/qsNmQD23y7 pic.twitter.com/dj7hcNDOqn