EEUU apoya suspender las patentes de las vacunas anti-COVID

With 🇫🇯 Fiji joining as a co-sponsor⭐of the #TRIPSWaiver, there are now 60 countries supporting the #NoCovidMonopolies movement 👏.



Today, as governments meet at the @WTO, we have to ask, why are 🇦🇺🇧🇷🇨🇦🇯🇵🇨🇭🇳🇴🇬🇧🇺🇸🇪🇺 STILL blocking the waiver proposal? https://t.co/ZVU6skCoFl pic.twitter.com/KEe2YyUZIa