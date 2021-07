Los países nórdicos sufren una ola de calor y Laponia registra el día más caluroso desde 1914

Lapland under extreme heat right now. 34.3°C at Banak, Norway 🇳🇴 This level of heat has never been observed above 70 degrees north in Europe before.



Scandinavia has been in the oven for a while. A very hot June followed by a hot start to July. Widely 10-15°C hotter than average. pic.twitter.com/dYLHOMrhLQ