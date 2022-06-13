Argentina España
I European Journalism Conference: Towards a common conversation

I European Journalism Conference: Towards a common conversation

I European Journalism Conference: Towards a common conversation

Rosalía Lloret opened the event.

Elvira Megías
Juan Luis Sánchez gave the conclusions of the morning session where different ways to promote a quality trans-European conversation were discussed.

Elvira Megías
The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism addressed key trends in news consumption.

Elvira Megías
“The best thing you can do as a journalist is to dispense with the national lens”, said Francesco Guerrera, who before returning to Italy to work for la Repubblica, worked for the Financial Times and the Wall Street journal.

“We need to collect ourselves with society. Nobody expected Brexit, nobody thought Trump would become president. If journalists don't start the conversation, who will?”, concluded Sara Cooper.

Elvira Megías
Katherine Butler stressed the importance of governments having to make decisions and get involved in the climate emergency, from oil to taxation.

Elvira Megías
James Randerson said that the information challenge is to include European content in such a way that readers understand all aspects of that content.

Elvira Megías
Katherine Butler, associate editor for Europe at the Guardian, James Randerson, Editorial director, Innovation and Platforms at Politico Europe, Francesco Guerrera, deputy director at la Repubblica, Sara Cooper, technical project manager in My Country Talks/ Europe Talks and Andrés Gil, Brussels correspondent of elDiario.es, participated in the roundtable moderated by Mariangela Paone, International reporter for elDiario.es.

Elvira Megías
Martin Jonsson said that in order to create a long-term relationship with readers, it is important to start with good journalism.

Esther Alonso explained that one of the keys to the success of elDiario.es is the provision of information about the business model to readers, whose financial and editorial support is essential.

Elvira Megías
Mark Rice-Oxley insisted on the importance of independent and open journalism for all, so that access to information is not a matter for elites.

Federica Cherubini stressed the importance of the commitment, courage and transparency that must be brought to the reader.

Elvira Megías
Gian Paolo Accardo explained that VoxEurope is mainly supported by memberships, grants, news translation and interpretation services and the sale of shares.

Elvira Megías
Mark Rice Oxley, executive editor for Membership at The Guardian, Martin Johnson, Editorial Development manager at Dagens Nyheter, Gian Paolo Accardo, CEO and co-founder of VoxEurope, Esther Alonso, Marketing and Membership director of elDiario.es and Federica Cherubini, head of Innovation at Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, participated in a roundtable moderated by Juan Luis Sánchez, deputy director of elDiario.es.

Elvira Megías
'I European Journalism Conference: Towards a common conversation' was well attended.

Elvira Megías
