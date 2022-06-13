I European Journalism Conference: Towards a common conversation

Francesco Guerrera, deputy director at la Repubblica and Sara Cooper, technical project manager in My Country Talks/ Europe Talks

“The best thing you can do as a journalist is to dispense with the national lens”, said Francesco Guerrera, who before returning to Italy to work for la Repubblica, worked for the Financial Times and the Wall Street journal.

“We need to collect ourselves with society. Nobody expected Brexit, nobody thought Trump would become president. If journalists don't start the conversation, who will?”, concluded Sara Cooper.

Elvira Megías