Crece la tensión tras la visita de Borrell a Moscú: Alemania, Polonia y Suecia responden al Kremlin con sendas expulsiones de diplomáticos

In response to the groundless expulsion of the 🇵🇱diplomat by @mfa_russia, the 🇵🇱MFA has decided today in accordance with the principle of reciprocity and in coordination with🇩🇪 and 🇸🇪 to consider the 🇷🇺diplomat working at the 🇷🇺Consulate General in Poznań as a persona non grata.