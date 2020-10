Los líderes de la UE constatan el "cansancio" de la ciudadanía por la pandemia y llaman a agilizar los tests rápidos y evitar los cierres de fronteras

President @vonderleyen discussed the COVID-19 situation with EU leaders today.



To overcome the pandemic we need:

1⃣ sharing of data with @ECDC_EU

2⃣ exchange of best practices

3⃣ massive testing

4⃣ tracing apps

5⃣ vaccination



All together, we will overcome the virus. pic.twitter.com/Gq75Ajlwqq