Dogecoin: la historia del meme que se convirtió en criptomoneda

The original #Doge meme.



The meme is based on a 2010 photo, and became popular in late 2013, being named as Know Your Meme's "top meme" of that year. #Dogecoin, was launched in Dec 2013, and the Shiba Inu has been featured on Josh Wise's NASCAR car as part of a sponsorship deal. pic.twitter.com/gjba3UJo1P