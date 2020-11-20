Aiways continues its expansion course: Market launch in the Netherlands

· After Germany, the new Aiways U5 will also be available in the Netherlands from 20 November

· Distribution by sales and leasing partner *Aiways Distributie Nederland BV" at www.aiways-u5.nl

· Sales start with model year 2020

· Prices model year 2021: Standard €39,950 and Premium €43,850

· Service and aftersales partner to be announced shortly

NEWS AKTUELL // Munich, 20. November 2020 - Aiways, the Chinese start-up for electromobility based in Shanghai, is driving forward its expansion course in Europe. Only a few weeks after its market launch in Germany, the new battery electric SUV, the Aiways U5, will reach the Netherlands in November. Aiways is cooperating locally with its Dutch partner "Aiways Distributie Nederland BV" and will start sales on 20 November. Alexander Klose, responsible for international business at Aiways: "We are also relying on our direct sales model in the Netherlands - online sales. Our local partners are the central contacts for customers and interested parties".

Owner Jan Nigten and Managing Director Henk Kassens, who are starting sales for Aiways in the Netherlands with the newly founded company "Aiways Distributie Nederland BV", are seamlessly continuing their previous business model: the two entrepreneurs had sold electric cars to leasing companies with their former company.

Aiways Distributie is starting with the offer of a special "showroom" model for €41,850, available for immediate delivery. Those who opt for model year 2021 can choose between the Standard (€39,950) or Premium trim level (€43,850, each including 21% VAT), with delivery starting at the beginning of 2021. The vehicles will be ordered online or directly from the Experience Center in Kudelstaart. Customers can lease the U5 at attractive conditions via the "Leas-e" provider belonging to Aiways Distributie Nederland BV. Optional purchase and financing offers are available.

Aiways Distributie Nederland is cooperating with an established partner in terms of service and after-sales; the cooperation will be officially announced shortly. Test drives at the Experience Center in Kudelstaart and other selected locations will start immediately.

The Aiways U5 all-electric SUV is available in two trim levels; Standard and Premium. Available in Glacier White and Aubergine, the entry-level version of the U5 offers generous equipment levels as standard. LED daytime running lights and heated electric exterior mirrors are included, while inside the U5 boasts a 12.3-inch Centro touch screen to keep drivers connected at all times. Motorists can also enjoy a three-spoke sporty steering wheel, contrast fabric stitching details on door interiors and AUTO dual-zone air conditioning.

The Premium model offers the additional exterior colour electric blue, with the option of a black or cream white leather interior. The premium level model will have 19" two-tone machined alloy wheels and will come with a Panoramic sunroof and sunshade. It will also feature wireless phone charging capabilities, an electric tailgate with foot sensor and front parking radar.

With a 410 km range (WLTP) from its DC fast-charging compatible 63kWh battery, the Aiways U5 offers the best price-to-range ratio in the European all-electric SUV market.

-Ends-

You can find all Aiways press releases and press kits, as well as a wide selection of high resolution, downloadable photographs and video footage on the media website:

http://media.ai-ways.eu/

Aiways media contact:

Anika Wild, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH

+49 17670053169

anika.wild@ai-ways.com