Sociedad

Un armiño “bailarín”, un cazador a la luz de la luna y una araña de David Bowie: las mejores imágenes sobre la naturaleza de este 2024

elDiario.es

0

El Museo de Historia Natural de Londres ha presentado las imágenes finalistas de su emblemático concurso Wildlife Photographer of the Year, que este año celebra su 60 aniversario. Los ganadores se darán a conocer el próximo 8 de octubre en una ceremonia televisada, y el Museo londinense inaugurará su nueva edición el 11 de octubre de 2024, con una exposición que presentará 100 fotografías de la naturaleza capturadas por fotógrafos de todo el mundo.

Este año, el certamen ha batido récords con 59.228 imágenes inscritas por participantes de 117 países, evaluadas por un panel internacional de expertos que valoraron la creatividad, originalidad y excelencia técnica de cada obra. Para conmemorar el aniversario, la exposición incluirá una línea del tiempo con los momentos más destacados en la historia del concurso. Además, se han introducido los premios Impact Award, tanto en las categorías juvenil como adulta, para reconocer a esas historias positivas y de éxito en conservación de la fauna.

Entre las imágenes escogidas como las mejores del año se encuentran la primera fotografía premiada tomada con un teléfono móvil, y capturas impactantes de la vida salvaje, como el ciclo vital de una cierva mula, la compleja relación de los leones en apareamiento o el momento en que un tiburón es izado a bordo de un barco pesquero en el Atlántico Sur.

Estas son algunas de ellas:

1 / 14

© Ian Ford, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

2 / 14

© Georgina Steytler, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

3 / 14

© Jose Manuel Grandío , Wildlife Photographer of the Year

4 / 14

© Lam Soon Tak, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

5 / 14

© Tommy Trenchard, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

6 / 14

© Samual Stone, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

7 / 14

© William Fortescue, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

8 / 14

© Randy Robbins, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

9 / 14

© Xingchao Zhu, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

10 / 14

© Tamara Stubbs and Atlantic Productions, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

11 / 14

© Shreyovi Mehta, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

12 / 14

© Theo Bosboom, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

13 / 14

© Sasha Jumanca, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

14 / 14

© Thomas Vijayan, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

stats