De Elche al cielo: la empresa valenciana PLD Space lanza el Miura 1, el primer cohete privado de Europa

It’s official: MIURA 1 SN1 is ready to fly!



· Mission Name: MIURA 1 SN1 Test Flight

· Launch window: May 30th 08:00am / May 31st 10:00am (CET)

· Watch Live: May 31st from 05:30am (CET) at https://t.co/sZ1mrl7Ld6#VamosMIURA