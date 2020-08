Neveras callejeras en Nueva York para regalar comida a las víctimas de la crisis de la pandemia

View this post on Instagram

AND ANOTHER ONE! Our second East Oakland fridge just went up on Fruitvale and East 15th in front of @radicallyfitoakland This fridge has already been super popular, with eggs, milk and dairy going fastest (anyone with backyard chickens + extra eggs this is your new spot). We've been working on translating all our info into Spanish, Tagalog, Arabic, Cantonese, Ahmaric and other languages- anyone down with some translation work (native speakers only please!) hit us at townfridge@gmail.com with your language as the subject. As always this is by and for the town. We do this out of love and deep pride in our community, feedback is always welcome, just be aware we are a small crew and good things take time 💞