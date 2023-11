Bruselas pide información a AliExpress sobre las medidas contra la venta de productos falsos

Commission sends request for information to #AliExpress under the DSA 🇪🇺



The #DSA is not just about hate speech, disinformation & cyberbullying.



It is also there to ensure removal of illegal or unsafe products sold in the EU via #ecommerce platforms 💊https://t.co/pSHmqLZ5E4 pic.twitter.com/h5eOsjlCXO