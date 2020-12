Bruselas ve un "estrecho camino" hacia el acuerdo del Brexit y apunta a la pesca como el principal obstáculo

‼️#Brexit: EU Ambassadors have endorsed targeted contingency measures on air+road transport as well as aviation safety.



The EU continues to work for a fair 🇪🇺🇬🇧-deal. At the same time we need 2 be prepared for all possible outcomes incl. #NoDeal.



Next step: Vote by @Europarl_EN pic.twitter.com/bbaqlLvHwY