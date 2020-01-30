Greta Thunberg registrará como marcas su nombre y el del movimiento Fridays for Future para evitar usos indebidos
Según la activista, el objetivo del registro es que no se usen con propósitos comerciales sin consentimiento: "Es para proteger al movimiento y sus actividades"
Creará una fundación centrada en la ecología y la salud mental sin fines lucrativos para "gestionar el dinero (derechos de autor, donaciones) de forma transparente"
La activista sueca Greta Thunberg ha anunciado que registrará su nombre y la denominación Fridays for Future en diferentes idiomas como marcas comerciales. El objetivo, según ha explicado, es evitar que se utilicen con propósitos comerciales sin consentimiento o que se hagan pasar por ella.
"Desgraciadamente, todavía hay gente que se intenta hacer pasar por mí o dicen que me representan para comunicarse con altos cargos, políticos, los medios, etc", ha explicado Thunberg en un post de Instagram como primera de las razones. En segundo lugar, su nombre y el de Fridays For Future "están siendo utilizados con propósitos comerciales sin ningún consentimiento", por lo que su acción busca "proteger el movimiento y sus actividades" y que puedan denunciar los usos indebidos.
"Os aseguro que no tenemos ningún interés en las marcas comerciales. Pero desafortunadamente es necesario hacerlo. Fridays for Future es un movimiento global que fundé yo. Pertenece a cualquiera que forme parte de él. No puede ser utilizado para usos comerciales o individuales", ha añadido.
El tercer motivo explicado por la activista a través de su comunicado es que creará junto a su familia una fundación -que ya está registrada y existe, pero no ha comenzado su actividad- centrada en la promoción de la sostenibilidad ecológica y en la salud mental.
Según Thunberg, no tiene fines lucrativos y es necesaria para "gestionar el dinero (derechos de autor, donaciones, dinero de los premios) de una forma transparente". "Por ejemplo, los impuestos tienen que pagarse antes de que podamos donarlos a fines específicos. Lleva mucho tiempo y trabajo, y cuando la fundación esté funcionando os contaré más", finaliza.
