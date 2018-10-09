El apoyo de Taylor Swift a los demócratas provoca un subidón en el registro de votantes de EEUU
La cantante anunció en su cuenta de Instagram que votaría por dos candidatos demócratas en las próximas elecciones parciales
Esto ha disparado los registros para votar, que han aumentado en 65.000 personas en solo un día
Un gesto en cualquier sentido de una personalidad pública puede mover cualquier tablero. Y el político suele ser uno de los más expuestos a estas sacudidas. Es lo que ha ocurrido con un simple post de Instagram de Taylor Swift, en el que anunciaba por primera vez a quién iba a votar en unas elecciones en EEUU. Una publicación que ha desbordado las expectativas de los registros de votantes del país, que en un solo día recibieron 65.000 nuevos registros.
Los comicios no definirán la presidencia, una alcaldía o elegirán a un gobernador, ya que se trata de elecciones parciales para elegir parte del Senado y del Congreso. Pero eso no ha disuadido a la cantante, que comunicó el domingo que apoyaría a dos candidatos demócratas para ser consecuenta con su defensa de los derechos LGTBI y de la igualdad.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈
El efecto de una foto acompañada de un texto da la medida de la influencia de Swift, que tiene 112 millones de seguidores en Instagram. De hecho, en el estado de Tennessee, donde vota Swift, casi 2.144 registros de los 5.183 contabilizados se produjeron horas después de su post.
Los agraciados con el voto de Swift en las parciales del 6 de noviembre por el estado de Tennessee son Phil Bredesen, que aspira al Senado, y Jim Cooper, que concurre a la Cámara de Representantes. La artista explica que puede que cualquiera "nunca encuentre" un candidato o partido con el que se esté de acuerdo, pero que "tenemos que votar en cualquier caso". Uno de los candidatos a los que apoyará, Bredesen, ya se lo ha agradecido en Twitter.
Thank you for the kind words @taylorswift13. I’m honored to have your support and that of so many Tennesseans who are ready to put aside the partisan shouting and get things done. We’re ready for it. Last day to register to vote is October 9. https://t.co/6Xd6YyaJCG pic.twitter.com/CatUBkXPKe— Phil Bredesen (@PhilBredesen) 8 de octubre de 2018
En la publicación también explica por qué no votará a Marsha Blackburn, una republicana de la que dice le consterna y aterra las decisiones que ha tomado en el Congreso. "Ha votado en contra de la igualdad salarial para las mujeres" y "cree que los negocios tienen derecho a no servir a las parejas gays" son los argumentos que ofrece para negarse a respaldar a esta candidata.
Finalmente, anima a registrarse a todos los que ya puedan hacerlo por haber cumplido 18 años en los últimos dos años. "El 9 de octubre es el último día", dice antes de desear un "feliz voto".
Sus palabras y su apoyo a los demócratas tampoco han escapado al reproche de Donald Trump. El presidente de EEUU, que ha elogiado a la congresista criticada por la cantante, tiene claro qué piensa de Swift ahora: "Digamos que su música me gusta un 25% menos ahora".
Comentar
Comentarios
Ordenar por: Relevancia | Fecha