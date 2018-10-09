El apoyo de Taylor Swift a los demócratas provoca un subidón en el registro de votantes de EEUU

Un gesto en cualquier sentido de una personalidad pública puede mover cualquier tablero. Y el político suele ser uno de los más expuestos a estas sacudidas. Es lo que ha ocurrido con un simple post de Instagram de Taylor Swift, en el que anunciaba por primera vez a quién iba a votar en unas elecciones en EEUU. Una publicación que ha desbordado las expectativas de los registros de votantes del país, que en un solo día recibieron 65.000 nuevos registros.

Los comicios no definirán la presidencia, una alcaldía o elegirán a un gobernador, ya que se trata de elecciones parciales para elegir parte del Senado y del Congreso. Pero eso no ha disuadido a la cantante, que comunicó el domingo que apoyaría a dos candidatos demócratas para ser consecuenta con su defensa de los derechos LGTBI y de la igualdad.

El efecto de una foto acompañada de un texto da la medida de la influencia de Swift, que tiene 112 millones de seguidores en Instagram. De hecho, en el estado de Tennessee, donde vota Swift, casi 2.144 registros de los 5.183 contabilizados se produjeron horas después de su post.

Los agraciados con el voto de Swift en las parciales del 6 de noviembre por el estado de Tennessee son Phil Bredesen, que aspira al Senado, y Jim Cooper, que concurre a la Cámara de Representantes. La artista explica que puede que cualquiera "nunca encuentre" un candidato o partido con el que se esté de acuerdo, pero que "tenemos que votar en cualquier caso". Uno de los candidatos a los que apoyará, Bredesen, ya se lo ha agradecido en Twitter.

Thank you for the kind words @taylorswift13. I’m honored to have your support and that of so many Tennesseans who are ready to put aside the partisan shouting and get things done. We’re ready for it. Last day to register to vote is October 9. https://t.co/6Xd6YyaJCG pic.twitter.com/CatUBkXPKe