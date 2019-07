Desempleo y estigma: los retos de la población sorda en Kenia

Waiters with hearing impairment Divia Awour (L) and Boniface Odhiambo (R) talk by using sign language as they wait for orders to be processed at the Pallet Cafe in Nairobi, Kenya, 17 July 2019. Five of 15 employees at the Pallet CafE have hearing impairment and they mainly serve as waiters where they use sign languages to serve their customers and teach them basic sign languages to communicate with them. The cafe is one of the few businesses where its hiring policies have given persons living with disability a chance for employment. (Kenia) EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET EFE