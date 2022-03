Sagunt, el buque insignia de la nueva reindustrialización valenciana

#VWGroup electrifies Spain ⚡️ 🇪🇸



➡️ Electrification of our Martorell and Pamplona plants



➡️ New cell factory planned to be located in Valencia, creating more than 3.000 jobs



➡️ Total investment of more than 7 billion euro together with external suppliers envisaged 1/3 pic.twitter.com/5FgfSviV5w