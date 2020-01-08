El Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle darán un "paso atrás" como miembros de la realeza británica para ser "financieramiente independientes"
Los duques de Sussex han anunciado en un comunicado su intención de dejar la primera línea pública y "trabajar para ser financieramente independientes"
La pareja ha subrayado su "completo apoyo" a la Reina Isabel II y su decisión de "comenzar a forjar durante este año un nuevo rol" dentro de la monarquía
Los duques de Sussex, Harry y Meghan, han anunciado que tienen intención de dar "un paso atrás" en sus funciones como miembros de la familia real británica y "trabajar para ser financieramente independientes".
En un comunicado, que puede encontrarse en su cuenta de Instagram, ambos han informado de que han decidido "comenzar a forjar durante este año un nuevo rol" dentro de la monarquía en el que "continuarán colaborando" con la institución, al tiempo que subrayan su "completo apoyo a Su Majestad la Reina", Isabel II.
El matrimonio también ha comunicado que planea "equilibrar su tiempo" entre el Reino Unido y EEUU. "Este equilibrio geográfico nos permitirá criar a nuestro hijo con una involucración en la tradición real en la que nació, al tiempo que brinda a nuestra familia el espacio para centrarse en el próximo capítulo", han afirmado en el mensaje. Un "capítulo" en el cual destacan la puesta en marcha de su nueva entidad caritativa.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
¡Muchas gracias por tu ayuda!
Comentar
Comentarios
Ordenar por: Relevancia | Fecha