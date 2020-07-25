Nostromo o el triunfo de una librería de Sevilla como la mejor tienda de cómics del mundo

Julio. Cita en San Diego. En la Convención Internacional de Cómics (Comic Con), la principal cita del sector en Estados Unidos y una de las más importantes de todo el mundo. 21 tiendas pequeñas han sido nominadas al premio Espíritu del Cómic de Will Eisner. 19 son estadounidenses, una es de Portugal y la última está ubicada en España, en concreto, en Sevilla: Nostromo.

No es la primera vez que este establecimiento es seleccionado para este prestigioso galardón del sector. En 2019 quedó entre las seis finalistas aunque se lo llevó finalmente La Revistería de Buenos Aires (Argentina). La semana para este negocio de cómics ha sido más que intensa, cuando conocieron que habían quedado de nuevo finalistas.

Y el remate ha tenido lugar en la madrugada del viernes al sábado cuando 2020 ha traído una magnífica noticia a la calle Zaragoza número 11 de Sevilla.

We are delighted to announce that Nostromo Sevilla – a beautiful comic book store in Seville, Spain is the winner of our 2020 Will Eisner Spirit of Comics Retailer Award! https://t.co/15XXRIAKO7 pic.twitter.com/FdlG6AjXkZ

Nostromo se ha convertida en la mejor tienda de cómics del mundo. Si el año pasado, su gerente, Sergio López, aseguraba que se encontraban "pletóricos" tras haberse convertido en finalistas, este sábado el sueño que ellos mencionaban se ha convertido en realidad.100 metros cuadrados y 23 años de trabajo que han logrado un reconocimiento mundial. Porque, como explicaba hace un año López, no se premia a la tienda "más bonita" si no a la que es capaz de difundir y dinamizar la cultura del cómic en su entorno. Así ha sido en el caso de Nostromo que ha logrado traer hasta Sevilla a algunos de los nombres más relevantes del sector: Carlos Pacheco, Paco Roca (que también ha sido premiado en esta edición ) o el belga Zidrou, entre otros. Sergio López recordaba hace unos días que los principios del premio Espíritu del Cómic de Will Eisner valoran especialmente "la aportación" de los establecimientos a la comunidad del cómic, defendiendo a continuación la "programación cultural" desplegada por Nostromo desde Sevilla a base de actividades como conferencias y sesiones con figuras internacionales del mundo del cómic o la narrativa de ciencia ficción.

Los premios Eisner, que reciben su nombre del dibujante Will Eisner, son conocidos como los Óscars del género. Fue el propio Eisner, creador entre otros de Spirit, el que se empeñó en incluir entre sus categorías un galardón para la mejor tienda especializada del mundo. Y ahora, en 2020, Sevilla y Andalucía han logrado colarse por primera vez en el palmarés de este selecto club de librerías y se convierten en la tercera librería española en obtener dicho galardón después de Akira Cómics, de Madrid, en 2012, y Norma (Barcelona) que lo obtuvo en 2018.

Lista completa de premiados en el Cómic Con

