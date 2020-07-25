Nostromo o el triunfo de una librería de Sevilla como la mejor tienda de cómics del mundo

Julio. Cita en San Diego. En la Convención Internacional de Cómics (Comic Con), la principal cita del sector en Estados Unidos y una de las más importantes de todo el mundo. 21 tiendas pequeñas han sido nominadas al premio Espíritu del Cómic de Will Eisner. 19 son estadounidenses, una es de Portugal y la última está ubicada en España, en concreto, en Sevilla: Nostromo.
Y el remate ha tenido lugar en la madrugada del viernes al sábado cuando 2020 ha traído una magnífica noticia a la calle Zaragoza número 11 de Sevilla.
MEJOR HISTORIA CORTA
– Hot Comb by Ebony Flowers, in Hot Comb (Drawn & Quarterly)
– How to Draw a Horse by Emma Hunsinger, The New Yorker
– The Menopause by Mira Jacob, The Believer,
– Who Gets Called an ‘Unfit’ Mother? by Miriam Libicki, The Nib,
– You’re Not Going to Believe What I’m About to Tell You, by Matthew Inman, The Oatmeal,
MEJOR NÚMERO AUTO-CONCLUSIVO
– Coin-Op No. 8: Infatuation, by Peter and Maria Hoey (Coin-Op Books)
– The Freak, by Matt Lesniewski (AdHouse)
– Minotäar, by Lissa Treiman (Shortbox)
– Our Favorite Thing Is My Favorite Thing Is Monsters, by Emil Ferris (Fantagraphics)
– Sobek, by James Stokoe (Shortbox)
MEJOR SERIE REGULAR
– Bitter Root, by David Walker, Chuck Brown, and Sanford Greene (Image)
– Criminal, by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips (Image)
– Crowded, by Christopher Sebela, Ro Stein, and Ted Brandt (Image)
– Daredevil, by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto (Marvel)
– The Dreaming, by Simon Spurrier, Bilquis Evely et al. (DC)
– Immortal Hulk, by Al Ewing, Joe Bennett, and Ruy José et al. (Marvel)
MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA
– Ascender, by Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen (Image)
– Ghost Tree, by Bobby Curnow and Simon Gane (IDW)
– Little Bird by Darcy Van Poelgeest and Ian Bertram (Image)
– Naomi by Brian Michael Bendis, David Walker, and Jamal Campbell (DC)
– Sentient, by Jeff Lemire and Gabriel Walta (TKO)
MEJOR SERIE NUEVA
– Doctor Doom, by Christopher Cantwell and Salvador Larroca (Marvel)
– Invisible Kingdom, by G. Willow Wilson and Christian Ward (Berger Books/Dark Horse)
– Once & Future, by Kieron Gillen and Dan Mora (BOOM! Studios)
– Something Is Killing the Children, by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell’Edera (BOOM! Studios)
– Undiscovered Country, by Scott Snyder, Charles Soule, Giuseppe Camuncoli, and Daniele Orlandini (Image)
MEJOR PUBLICACION INFANTIL (HASTA 8 AÑOS)
– Comics: Easy as ABC, by Ivan Brunetti (TOON)
– Kitten Construction Company: A Bridge Too Fur, by John Patrick Green (First Second/Macmillan)
– The Pigeon HAS to Go to School! by Mo Willems (Hyperion Books)
– A Trip to the Top of the Volcano with Mouse, by Frank Viva (TOON)
– ¡Vamos! Let’s Go to the Market, by Raúl the Third (Versify/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
– Who Wet My Pants? by Bob Shea and Zachariah Ohora (Little, Brown)
MEJOR PUBLICACION INFANTIL (9-12 AÑOS)
– Akissi: More Tales of Mischief, by Marguerite Abouet and Mathieu Sapin (Flying Eye/Nobrow)
– Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls, by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic Graphix)
– Guts, by Raina Telgemeier (Scholastic Graphix)
– New Kid, by Jerry Craft (Quill Tree/HarperCollins)
– This Was Our Pact, by Ryan Andrews (First Second/Macmillan)
– The Wolf in Underpants, by Wilfrid Lupano, Mayana Itoïz, and Paul Cauuet (Graphic Universe/Lerner Publishing Group)
MEJOR PUBLICACIÓN JUVENIL (13-17 AÑOS)
– Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass, by Mariko Tamaki and Steve Pugh (DC)
– Hot Comb, by Ebony Flowers (Drawn & Quarterly)
– Kiss Number 8, by Colleen AF Venable and Ellen T. Crenshaw (First Second/Macmillan)
– Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me, by Mariko Tamaki and Rosemary Valero-O’Connell (First Second/Macmillan)
– Penny Nichols, by MK Reed, Greg Means, and Matt Wiegle (Top Shelf)
MEJOR PUBLICACIÓN HUMORÍSTICA
– Anatomy of Authors, by Dave Kellett (SheldonComics.com)
– Death Wins a Goldfish, by Brian Rea (Chronicle Books)
– Minotäar, by Lissa Treiman (Shortbox)
– Sobek, by James Stokoe (Shortbox)
– The Way of the Househusband, vol. 1, by Kousuke Oono, translation by Sheldon Drzka (VIZ Media)
– Wondermark: Friends You Can Ride On, by David Malki (Wondermark)
MEJOR ANTOLOGÍA
– ABC of Typography, by David Rault (SelfMade Hero)
– Baltic Comics Anthology š! #34-37, edited by David Schilter, Sanita Muižniece et al. (kuš!)
– Drawing Power: Women’s Stories of Sexual Violence, Harassment, and Survival, edited by Diane Noomin (Abrams)
– Kramer’s Ergot #10, edited by Sammy Harkham (Fantagraphics)
– The Nib #2–4, edited by Matt Bors (Nib)
MEJOR OBRA BASADA EN REALIDAD
– Good Talk: A Memoir in Conversations, by Mira Jacob (One World/Random House)
– Grass, by Keum Suk Gendry-Kim, translation by Janet Hong (Drawn & Quarterly)
– Kid Gloves: Nine Months of Careful Chaos, by Lucy Knisley (First Second/Macmillan)
– Moonbound: Apollo 11 and the Dream of Spaceflight, by Jonathan Fetter-Vorm (Hill & Wang)
– My Solo Exchange Diary, vol. 2 (sequel to My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness), by Nagata Kabi, translation by Jocelyne Allen (Seven Seas)
– They Called Us Enemy, by George Takei, Justin Eisinger, Steven Scott, and Harmony Becker (Top Shelf)
MEJOR ÁLBUM GRÁFICO (NUEVO)
– Are You Listening? by Tillie Walden (First Second/Macmillan)
– Bezimena, by Nina Bunjevac (Fantagraphics)
– BTTM FDRS, by Ezra Claytan Daniels and Ben Passmore (Fantagraphics)
– Life on the Moon, by Robert Grossman (Yoe Books/IDW)
– New World, by David Jesus Vignolli (Archaia/BOOM!)
– Reincarnation Stories, by Kim Deitch (Fantagraphics)
MEJOR ADAPTACIÓN DE OTRO MEDIO
– Giraffes on Horseback Salad: Salvador Dali, the Marx Brothers, and the Strangest Movie Never Made, by Josh Frank, Tim Hedecker, and Manuela Pertega (Quirk Books)
– The Giver, by Lois Lowry and P. Craig Russell, (HMH Books for Young Readers)
– The Handmaid’s Tale: The Graphic Novel, by Margaret Atwood, adapted by Renee Nault (Nan A. Talese)
– HP Lovecraft’s At the Mountains of Madness, vols. 1–2, adapted by Gou Tanabe, translation by Zack Davisson (Dark Horse Manga)
– The Seventh Voyage, by Stanislaw Lem, adapted by Jon Muth, translation by Michael Kandel (Scholastic Graphix)
– Snow, Glass, Apples, by Neil Gaiman and Colleen Doran (Dark Horse Books)
MEJOR ÁLBUM GRÁFICO (REIMPRESIÓN)
– Bad Weekend by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips (Image)
– Clyde Fans, by Seth (Drawn & Quarterly)
– Cover, vol. 1, by Brian Michael Bendis and David Mack (DC/Jinxworld)
– Glenn Ganges: The River at Night, by Kevin Huizenga (Drawn & Quarterly)
– LaGuardia, by Nnedi Okorafor and Tana Ford (Berger Books/Dark Horse)
– Rusty Brown, by Chris Ware (Pantheon)
MEJOR EDICIÓN NORTEAMERICANA DE MATERIAL INTERNACIONAL
– Diabolical Summer, by Thierry Smolderen and Alexandre Clerisse, translation by Edward Gauvin (IDW)
– Gramercy Park, by Timothée de Fombelle and Christian Cailleaux, translation by Edward Gauvin (EuroComics/IDW)
– The house (La casa), by Paco Roca, translation by Andrea Rosenberg (Fantagraphics)
– Maggy Garrisson, by Lewis Trondheim and Stéphane Oiry, translation by Emma Wilson (SelfMadeHero)
– Stay, by Lewis Trondheim and Hubert Chevillard, translation by Mike Kennedy (Magnetic Press)
– Wrath of Fantômas, by Olivier Bouquet and Julie Rocheleau, translation by Edward Gauvin (Titan)
MEJOR EDICIÓN NORTEAMERICANA DE MATERIAL INTERNACIONAL (ASIA)
– BEASTARS, by Paru Itagaki, translation by Tomo Kimura (VIZ Media)
– Cats of the Louvre, by Taiyo Matsumoto, translation by Michael Arias (VIZ Media)
– Grass, by Keum Suk Gendry-Kim, translation by Janet Hong (Drawn & Quarterly)
– Magic Knight Rayearth 25th Anniversary Edition, by CLAMP, translation by Melissa Tanaka (Kodansha)
– The Poe Clan, by Moto Hagio, translation by Rachel Thorn (Fantagraphics)
– Witch Hat Atelier, by Kamome Shirahama, translation by Stephen Kohler (Kodansha)
MEJOR COLECCIÓN O PROYECTO DE ARCHIVO DE TIRAS DE PRENSA
– Cham: The Best Comic Strips and Graphic Novelettes, 1839–1862, by David Kunzle (University Press of Mississippi)
– Ed Leffingwell’s Little Joe, by Harold Gray, edited by Peter Maresca and Sammy Harkham (Sunday Press Books)
– The George Herriman Library: Krazy & Ignatz 1916–1918, edited by R.J. Casey (Fantagraphics)
– Krazy Kat: The Complete Color Sundays, by George Herriman, edited by Alexander Braun (TASCHEN)
– Madness in Crowds: The Teeming Mind of Harrison Cady, by Violet and Denis Kitchen (Beehive Books)
– Pogo, Vol. 6: Clean as a Weasel, by Walt Kelly, edited by Mark Evanier and Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)
MEJOR COLECCIÓN O PROYECTO DE ARCHIVO DE TIRAS DE CÓMIC
– Alay-Oop, by William Gropper (New York Review Comics)
– The Complete Crepax, vol. 5: American Stories, edited by Kristy Valenti (Fantagraphics)
– Jack Kirby’s Dingbat Love, edited by John Morrow (TwoMorrows)
– Moonshadow: The Definitive Edition, by J. M. DeMatteis, Jon J Muth, George Pratt, Kent Williams, and others (Dark Horse Books)
– Stan Sakai’s Usagi Yojimbo: The Complete Grasscutter Artist Select, by Stan Sakai, edited by Scott Dunbier (IDW)
– That Miyoko Asagaya Feeling, by Shinichi Abe, translation by Ryan Holmberg, edited by Mitsuhiro Asakawa (Black Hook Press)
MEJOR GUIONISTA
– Bobby Curnow, Ghost Tree (IDW)
– MK Reed and Greg Means, Penny Nichols (Top Shelf)
– Mariko Tamaki, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass (DC); Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me (First Second/Macmillan); Archie (Archie)
– Lewis Trondheim, Stay (Magnetic Press); Maggy Garrisson (SelfMadeHero)
– G. Willow Wilson, Invisible Kingdom (Berger Books/Dark Horse); Ms. Marvel (Marvel)
– Chip Zdarsky, White Trees (Image); Daredevil, Spider-Man: Life Story (Marvel); Afterlift (comiXology Originals)
MEJOR GUIONISTA/DIBUJANTE (AUTOR COMPLETO)
– Nina Bunjevac, Bezimena (Fantagraphics)
– Mira Jacob, Good Talk (Random House); “The Menopause” in The Believer (June 1, 2019)
– Keum Suk Gendry-Kim, Grass (Drawn & Quarterly)
– James Stokoe, Sobek (Shortbox)
– Raina Telgemeier, Guts (Scholastic Graphix)
– Tillie Walden, Are You Listening? (First Second/Macmilan)
MEJOR DIBUJANTE O EQUIPO DE DIBUJANTE Y ENTINTADOR
– Ian Bertram, Little Bird (Image)
– Colleen Doran, Snow, Glass, Apples (Dark Horse)
– Bilquis Evely, The Dreaming (DC)
– Simon Gane, Ghost Tree (IDW)
– Steve Pugh, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass (DC)
– Rosemary Valero-O’Connell, Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me (First Second/ Macmillan)
MEJOR DIBUJANTE MULTIMEDIA
– Didier Cassegrain, Black Water Lilies (Europe Comics)
– Alexandre Clarisse, Diabolical Summer (IDW)
– David Mack, Cover (DC)
– Léa Mazé, Elma, A Bear’s Life, vol. 1: The Great Journey (Europe Comics)
– Julie Rocheleau, Wrath of Fantômas (Titan)
– Christian Ward, Invisible Kingdom (Berger Books/Dark Horse)
MEJOR PORTADISTA
– Jen Bartel, Blackbird (Image Comics)
– Francesco Francavila, Archie, Archie 1955, Archie Vs. Predator II, Cosmo (Archie)
– David Mack, American Gods, Fight Club 3 (Dark Horse); Cover (DC)
– Emma Rios, Pretty Deadly (Image)
– Julian Totino Tedesco, Daredevil (Marvel)
– Christian Ward, Machine Gun Wizards (Dark Horse), Invisible Kingdom (Berger Books/Dark Horse)